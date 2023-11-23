Perfect send-off: Seneca football makes Bill Fisher a winner in final game, beats Cherokee

Seneca football coach Bill Fisher poses for a photo with his team following a 13-6 victory over Cherokee on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2023. The game was the last for Fisher, who started the program in 2003.

TABERNACLE – Bill Fisher was at Seneca High School’s football stadium at 5:30 in the morning Thursday to put the team’s five division championship banners on top of the press box.

After he finished, he found himself on the field. He looked around, and the memories came flooding back.

Fisher, who started the program in 2003 with the varsity squad kicking off in 2004, had already announced the Thanksgiving game against Cherokee would be his last as the program’s first-and-only head coach, but it wasn’t until he took a lap around the turf that the gravity of the moment hit him.

COLUMN: Changes in South Jersey high school football over last decade have taken soul from game

“You think about every team that ever played here,” said the 56-year-old, doing his best to fight back tears. “I don’t know, the football gods, they always have kind of been there for me. It’s special. I can’t describe it anymore. The principals we’ve had, the superintendent, this is just an unbelievable place to teach and coach.”

The Golden Eagles couldn’t have given Fisher a better, or more thrilling, send-off.

Jamar Warthen leveled Cherokee’s punt returner with just under two minutes to play, causing a fumble that senior Rudy Christopher recovered to lock up a 13-6 Seneca victory, the squad’s first over Cherokee since 2019.

“This is a perfect script,” said Fisher, who made sure to grab the game ball after the final whistle. “We said to these guys all year, with the exception of the Delsea game, we’ve had great three-quarter games, great two-quarter games, I said what happens when we put a complete game together? That’s what you had to do if you play a team like Cherokee, and for four quarters we were hitting, tackling, making plays. Freshman quarterback slinging it all over the place. It was fun to watch.

“I was a fan over there today more than a coach.”

He was still coach to the throngs of fans in attendance though, and they let him know how important he was throughout the day.

Before the game, an announcer asked those in attendance to stand if Fisher had impacted their lives, and everyone on the bleachers stood.

After the team’s 21 seniors were honored for Senior Day, Fisher’s parents Dee and Bill came down to have a moment with their son, as did his wife Sherry.

“You play youth football, you go play high school and you go play college, even when I got out of college, if I was playing rough-touch or softball, my parents were always there. My dad was at every single game I ever played in,” Fisher said. “… (Fisher’s dad has dealt with health issues recently) and the game against Highland was the first he got to see this entire season. My parents are special. That’s where I learned family from, my sister and all that.”

Seneca coach Bill Fisher hugs his father, Bill, before the Golden Eagles' Thanksgiving football game against Cherokee on Nov. 23, 2023. The Golden Eagles defeated Cherokee 13-6, the last game for Fisher, who started the program in 2003. Also pictured, Fisher's wife Sherry, left, and mother Dee, second from left.

Family has been at the center of Fisher’s program for two decades. The first breakdown he had with his team in 2003 was “family,” and the players and their families feel it, shown by parents, players and coaches presenting Fisher a signed jersey and football with their names on it.

“He’s more of a father figure,” senior Zac Fearon said. “I can talk to him about anything outside of school, outside of football. If I have to talk to him about something in my personal life, he’s there for me.”

“Coach Fish changed my life. This whole team changed my life,” added Warthen, a junior who transferred from Pemberton after his freshman year. “… I got put in a better situation. I worked harder, changed my mindset. He made me want to go harder, grind harder, do what I got to do.”

It was clear many others felt the same way as parents, alumni and more congratulated coach and took pictures with him after the game.

“He’s touched so many lives over the years and that’s really what we’re here for, to go ahead and develop young men of character, and he’s done a great job of that,” Cherokee coach Brian Glatz said.

Fisher, who led Seneca to a 98-110 record during his tenure, never got to raise a sectional championship trophy, but the love he felt on Turkey Day is what he was truly thankful for.

“I want to hold a blue trophy over my head, but I’ll take all these alumni here,” he said. “I’ll take that any day of the week over a blue trophy.”

End of an era: Tom Maderia steps down as Burlington Township High School football coach after 21 seasons

Plays of the Game

Freshman quarterback Anthony Tirico connected with David Vacca on a 76-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the second half to give the Golden Eagles a 13-0 advantage.

Seneca senior Greg Tatum blocked Cherokee’s point-after attempt after Campfield scored a two-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter as Seneca maintained a seven-point edge, 13-6.

Golden Eagle senior Colin Walsh stuffed Campfield just past midfield to force a turnover on downs on fourth-and-inches with 2:23 to play. “We knew their call for QB sneak was Wildwood, we heard ’em check it at the line of scrimmage, called Providence, we guessed power, so I floated over top and filled on the running back,” Walsh said.

Warthen’s game-ending forced fumble on a punt return with just under two minutes to play. “I didn’t even know he fumbled the ball,” Warthen said. “I just heard him say, ‘Oh,’ or something like that. I looked out and see the ball away from him, and it just felt great.”

Game notes

This was just Seneca’s fourth victory in the rivalry (4-16 overall). The other wins came in 2019, 2009 and 2006.

This is the final season Seneca and Cherokee are playing on Thanksgiving.

Golden Eagle freshman quarterback Anthony Tirico was 19-of-29 for 248 yards and 2 scores. “Nothing fazes him,” Fearon said. “Being a freshman is not easy, playing a bunch of guys going into college, 18 years old. It’s a lot to do, but he stood tall all year for us, and he’s going to be dominant in his upper-classman years.”

They said it

“Somebody when I was young gave me a shot. I got young coaches on this staff, I still have energy, but they got that fire that I had and I’m just excited to give somebody on our staff an opportunity like that. I wanted to go out while the program was good, while the culture was good, and it’s the best it’s ever been. This is how I wanted to leave.”

– Seneca coach Bill Fisher on why he decided to step down as the program’s head coach

Seneca football coach Bill Fisher clutches the game ball following a 13-6 win over Cherokee on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2023. It was the final game for Fisher, who started the program in 2003.

“We got trucked by Delsea and they’re special. That’s a good group down there, but to lose a game like that and still come here and play the way we did, these 21 seniors, that’s what I said, these are the guys I wanted to go out with. That’s who they are.”

– Fisher on Seneca’s special senior class

“It was the most important game in the world. I was thinking about it the whole time, and for us to beat the sectional champs, and it’s his last game, there’s no other way to go out for him.”

– Seneca junior Jamar Warthen on the team’s mindset entering Turkey Day

“A lot of people say we don’t play anybody good, anybody competitive, but we just beat the Group 5 sectional champs, so that’s a statement to South Jersey.”

– Seneca senior Zac Fearon

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Seneca football gets rare win over Cherokee on Thanksgiving