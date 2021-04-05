‘Perfect representation of Carolina Basketball.’ Fans react to UNC hiring Hubert Davis

Hubert Davis is the new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, and fans seem quite happy with the decision.

The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Monday afternoon to approve Davis’ contract to become the UNC men’s basketball coach.

The news come only four days after Roy Williams, who led the Tar Heels through 18 seasons and three national championships, announced his retirement.

Davis played for Dean Smith from 1988 to 1992 and has been an assistant coach under Williams for the last nine seasons. He will be the first Black head coach at UNC.

Here’s what some people are saying on social media.

Having worked with HUBERT DAVIS @espn he has been so passionate over @UNC_Basketball . Has gr8 knowledge of the game plus he knows what it means to wear the Carolina Blue.Just like @juwanhoward was gr8 hire @umichbball Hubert would be super choice for TAR HEELS! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 1, 2021

Hubert Davis is a perfect representation of Carolina Basketball at every level, and is tied to both Michael Jordan & Pat Riley. He sacrificed to come home to Chapel Hill, and I’ll give him my full support if he’s the next Head Coach at North Carolina. — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) April 5, 2021

Looks like I DO have the autograph of the next @UNC_Basketball Coach. My sister got this back in 1992. #GoHeels #UNC https://t.co/zQ7hTNBh9U — Brandon (@UNCgrad_99) April 5, 2021

I love this hire. Dude bleeds Carolina blue. He’s 51 and his roots run deep in UNC basketball history. https://t.co/ZziuRlruYU — Collins (@thatcollinskid_) April 5, 2021

First African American HC in UNC Basketball History!!!! Congratulations to Hubert!!!!! https://t.co/IznhHFcdMQ — Barron Taylor (Coach BT/PuntFactoryAU) (@DMV_CALI_LBGkid) April 5, 2021

I’m so excited to see @UNC_Basketball keep it in the family with the hiring of Hubert Davis. After watching him grow as player under Coach Smith and seeing him grind out a long NBA career, I can’t wait to see his work with the program. #GoHeels



https://t.co/cEDhoMWNes — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 5, 2021

