Perfect prospect fits for Colts at positions of need

The 2023 NFL Draft finally begins this week. On April 27, the Indianapolis Colts will look to add exceptional talent and critical depth to their roster. At the top of the list of objectives is addressing positions of need.

General manager Chris Ballard has often stressed the “need to get it right” this offseason. In terms of the draft, what does that look like?

Currently holding nine selections in the draft, the Colts will have their chances to address positions of need.

Here are the perfect prospect fits for the Colts at critical positions of need in the draft:

Quarterback

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Best prospect fit: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind on the quarterback front. Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson have been the presumed options available for the team if they stay at pick No. 4.

But, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter indicated that there is a real chance the Colts could have a shot at another quarterback: Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

This is arguably a dream scenario for the team. Stroud has been considered one of the top two quarterbacks in this draft class. He brings extreme poise, accuracy, and big play ability the team hasn’t consistently seen since the days of Andrew Luck. Additionally, head coach Shane Steichen and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter could tap into Stroud’s underutilized athleticism to add a real punch to the offense, making him a perfect fit.

Cornerback

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Best prospect fit: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

The Colts lost starting cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson this offseason. With their departures, the team is thin at the position. Beyond Kenny Moore II and Isaiah Rodgers Sr., there are only not players who specialize in playing cornerback. The underwhelming unit consists of an undrafted rookie and several players who primarily play special teams packages and only serve as emergency depth.

Drafting Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo would alleviate many concerns. Ringo is an explosive athlete with long limbs and exceptional coverage skills. His elite speed and tracking abilities make him sticky in coverage and able to keep up with the best receivers. Snagging Ringo would be a home run pick.

Right Guard

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Best prospect fit: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

The trenches are where battles are lost or won. The Colts lost a lot of battles in 2022, mainly due to an offensive line that did not cohesively gel as a unit. Danny Pinter and Will Fries admirably stepped in at the right guard position when asked, but it was apparent fairly quickly they may not be the long-term answer.

The team needs a mauler, a right guard with a nasty streak who can impose his will on defensive linemen. The team needs Florida’s, O’Cyrus Torrence. Torrence brings excellent footwork and can withstand initial bullrushes. Pairing Torrence with left guard Quenton Nelson would open up substantial running lanes, making running back Jonathan Taylor happy.

Slot Wide Receiver

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Best prospect fit: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

With Parris Campbell off to New York, the team signed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie as his replacement. However, the team needs significant help and production to pair with Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. Adding a receiver in the draft would dramatically help from a skillset perspective.

Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is a perfect fit. At 6’2″ and 225 pounds, Mingo is a big-bodied wide receiver who can bring the pain. His sturdy frame makes him a tough matchup for opposing defensive backs, something he uses to his advantage to pluck balls out of the air at will. Finally, his speed allows him to get vertical at a surprising pace, which would bode well for Shane Steichen’s potential offensive scheme.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire