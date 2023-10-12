We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Make perfect pressed sandwiches (aka paninis) right at home with this kitchen gadget on Amazon: ‘My new favorite appliance’

I’m a sucker for a good sandwich. I like them cold just fine, but when I want to take them to the next level, I always reach for my panini press. There’s just something about warm, melty cheese and crisp bread that makes my mouth water.

If you’re also a sandwich person, you need to up your game at home. Yes, quality ingredients like fresh bread, premium meats and cheeses and a wide variety of condiments are essential, but make no mistake: You need this Cuisinart Griddler 3-in-1 Grill and Panini Press. It’s a game changer for people who love sandwiches because you can easily create gourmet pressed delicacies in your own kitchen.

I absolutely love my Cuisinart Griddler 3-in-1 Grill and Panini Press, but don't just take my word for it. More than 43,000 shoppers have left ratings for this panini press, and it has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Those are very impressive stats, and they're 100% deserved.

The Cuisinart Griddler 3-in-1 Grill and Panini Press has removable plates with slotted and flat sides. You can technically use either to press your sandwiches, but use the slotted plates if you like the look of grill marks. Just place your assembled sandwich on one side, close the Griddler and let it press your sandwich and warm the fillings. Within minutes you’ll have a warm, gooey, delicious sandwich that rivals what you can get at your local deli.

Shoppers on Amazon love this Cuisinart Griddler 3-in-1 Grill and Panini Press, and there are thousands of incredibly thorough reviews to prove it.

“My new favorite appliance,” one shopper titled their review. “It works superbly! I have used it once or twice a week since I received it in September. I have made blackened chicken several times, paninis, and hamburgers plus grilled buns. I’ve used the griddle and the grill.” This reviewer added, “I have only good things to say about this appliance.”

Another shopper commented, “I love this little panini maker. I can make 2 sandwiches at a time. It is very easy to use. Cleanup is a breeze and stores easily. It was a good find and a good buy!”

If you’re not cooking three-course meals every night but love to bite into a scrumptious sandwich at mealtime, then you need this Cuisinart Griddler 3-in-1 Grill and Panini Press. It’s perfect for sandwiches, but you can use the griddle plates for so much more. It’s definitely a worthwhile kitchen investment that will get lots of use for years to come.

