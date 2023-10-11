We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Make perfect pancakes and waffles every time with this kitchen gadget that's on sale on Amazon: 'This is my favorite piece of cooking equipment'

As much as I love a big bowl of saucy pasta or perfectly-cooked pork chops, I can’t deny that I am a breakfast person. No matter what time I wake up, I always have to eat something breakfast-y before I can move on to any other meals.

Given my love for the meal, I’ve mastered several breakfast staples. While I love homemade biscuits and a sizzling skillet of home fries, pancakes and waffles are my absolute favorite breakfast food. Paired with juicy ripe strawberries and pure maple syrup, there is nothing better in my book.

When it comes to making perfect pancakes and waffles every single time at home, there is one kitchen gadget I rely on and trust wholeheartedly: The Cuisinart GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler. You can use it to make pressed sandwiches and even grill meat, but this is top-notch for pancakes and waffles. And right now, it's on sale. Score it for less than $130!

I think the secret to the Cuisinart GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler is the removable nonstick plates. They get super hot, but my batter never sticks. Instead, pancakes and waffles get that perfect golden brown color in just a few minutes, and flipping is a breeze. Even better, the plates wipe clean with just a bit of soap and water, and they're dishwasher safe.

Normally, you’d have to purchase the waffle plates for the Cuisinart GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler separately, but Amazon has an awesome bundle right now that includes everything you’ll need to make pancakes, waffles, paninis and more. You can score the Cuisinart Griddler, which comes with reversible plates and the extra pair of waffle plates, for less than $130!

Like me, Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about the Cuisinart GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler. They give it 4.7 out of 5 stars, with more than 80% of shoppers giving it five stars.

“This is my favorite piece of cooking equipment,” one shopper titled their review. “I love sandwiches! Maybe too much. Now, my sandwiches are even more amazing. And that’s why I got this. But I didn’t expect it to be so versatile. I cook so many things on it. I also bought the waffle plates to use and now I’m eating waffles at least twice a week.”

“It’s been great,” wrote another shopper. “Very happy with it and we actually use the griddle way more often than I thought we would. Got the waffle maker attachment which is also really good. Easy to remove the plates for cleaning.”

I live in a New York City apartment, so I know what it’s like to be short on kitchen storage and counter space. But this Cuisinart Griddler is a must-have in my home because it gets so much use. It’s an essential kitchen gadget if you’re obsessed with pancakes and waffles but also handy if you like a sandwich with crisp, toasty bread or juicy steaks and burgers with gorgeous grill marks. No outdoor barbecue required.

