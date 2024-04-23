[Getty Images]

Arsenal goalscorer Ben White speaking to TNT Sports: "We know we can score goals and today it was a quick game and it was important to put the ball away when we had the chance."

On if he meant his second goal: "I don't know. I'll let everyone else decide!"

On Arsenal's resilience: "It's not just the defence keeping the clean sheets, the wingers track back as well."

Leandro Trossard speaking to TNT Sports: "I think the early goal helped us and after that we played so well. We had a lot of chances and we turned them into goals. It's a great night.

"They say clean sheets help you win games. We know if we score the goal we can win 1-0. But, obviously, we want to go for more. Today is the perfect night. I think everyone works so well and hard. I am really happy to be here."

On the title race: "We can only do our own job and that's winning games. We are on track now and we will try and win the rest of the games and we will see what happens."