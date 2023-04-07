Perfect mid/late-round RB fits for the Eagles in 2023 NFL draft

The Eagles will look somewhat different at running back in 2023, with Rashaad Penny replacing former Penn State star Miles Sanders.

Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon give Philadelphia the potential for a solid committee of rushers. However, could Howie Roseman look to find the perfect fit during this month’s draft?

The Eagles have eyes for Bijan Robinson and Jahymr Gibbs, but we have the perfect fits if GM Howie Roseman decides to move in the mid to late rounds.

Roschon Johnson, Texas

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was a talented change of pace running back at Texas behind All-American Bijan Robinson.

Johnson brings size (6-1/219) and open-field speed, making him a significant load to bring down. Excellent pass protection skills.

Chase Brown, Illinois

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Brown was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back, after finishing third in the country with 1,643 rushing yards, a total that ranks third in Illinois history behind Mikel Leshoure (1,697 yards in 2010) and Rashard Mendenhall (1,681 in 2007).

Brown had 2,648 yards and 15 touchdowns with Illinois the past two seasons and could be the guy if Philadelphia goes running back in the second round.

Brown also ranks second on the school’s career rushing list with 3,558.

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The former Georgia running back has a nice size at 210 pounds and just under 6 feet.

A dual-threat running back, McKintosh rushed for 829 yards and gained 504 receiving yards last season for the national champion Bulldogs.

Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State

Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Appalachian State’s Camerun Peoples never stops churning his legs through contact. He’s just a damn horse dragging Georgia State defenders into the end zone #FunBelt pic.twitter.com/nyHHFkyVOb — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) October 20, 2022

A big, physical runner, Peoples fits the mold of a power back that could continue the Eagles’ recent ground-and-pound tradition.

Story continues

This 6'2 225lbs Downhill Grinder will be in Mobile next week – can't wait to see the size up between Peoples, Chris Rodriguez and Roschon Johnson!#2023NFLDraftProspect #CamerunPeoples pic.twitter.com/VeXJFImUbp — ᴄᴏᴅʏ ᴄᴀʀᴘᴇɴᴛɪᴇʀ (@CarpentierNFL) January 22, 2023

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The hard-running former Kentucky star could complement Kenneth Gainwell and Rashaad Penny in the Eagles’ rushing attack.

Evan Hull, Northwestern



Np1 2868

Hull was among the fastest running backs during Senior Bowl practice.

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Big, fast, and physical both between the tackles and in the open field, Charbonnet is a handful to bring down despite not being overly elusive.

Charbonnet scored 11 touchdowns at Michigan in 2019 before transferring to UCLA, where he ran for 1,137 yards and 13 scores (5.6 average), and in 2020 he ran for 1,359 with 14 (7.0).

Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Abanikanda ran a 4.41-second 40 and posted a 41-inch vertical — at 217 pounds during the scouting combine.

Abanikanda broke out with 36 carries for 320 yards and six touchdowns in Week 6 of the 2022 college football season against the Virginia Tech Hokies. That stat line gave him the school’s single-game record for rushing yardage over Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett — and on the season, he logged 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns on 239 carries, averaging six yards per attempt.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire