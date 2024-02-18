Perfect Keller pushes Oklahoma State past BYU

Feb. 17—Freshman Jamyron Keller was perfect from the field and free throw line, finishing with 22 points in a 93-83 Oklahoma State win over No. 19 BYU on Saturday.

The 93 points were OSU's most in a Big 12 game in six years, to the day, and the win was its first over a ranked opponent since 2022.

Keller, who was celebrating his 19th birthday, was 8-for-8 from the field, hit his four 3-point tries and went 2-for-2 from the foul line.

Keller found out he would start the game not long before it started. The flu had been going around the team all week, and he was one of the few players to have good practices.

The Cowboys won their third straight game in Gallagher-Iba Arena by shooting 60 percent (31-for-52) from the field and 50 percent (11-for-22) from beyond the arc. All five starters scored in double figures.

OSU never trailed in the game and led by as many as 20 points.

The Cougars came into the game as the nation's leader in 3-pointers made per game, but the Cowboys held them to 8-for-35.

Oklahoma State will play at Cincinnati on Wednesday.