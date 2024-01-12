The perfect head coaching candidates for each vacancy

There have been a plethora of teams around the NFL that decided to move on from their now former head coaches. From the totally expected to the outright shocking, there are currently eight head coaching vacancies around the NFL- each one with a candidate that could help turn their tides.

Side note: I don’t think Bill Belichick or Mike Vrabel take any current vacancy.

Los Angeles Chargers: Jim Harbaugh

We’ll start with arguably the most sought after job getting filled with one of the most sought after candidates. There’s something to be said about Harbaugh winning everywhere he goes. He made Stanford a winner, he made the 49ers a Super Bowl team, and he won a National Championship with Michigan.

The Chargers need an established winner because, frankly, they don’t have anyone that knows what it’s like to win consistently in the building. The defense needs fixing, as they finished 24th in EPA this season. Don’t be shocked if Harbaugh brings his defensive coordinator from Michigan, Jesse Minter, up with him. Harbaugh has a history of winning which is what that team, and that quarterback, desperately need.

Atlanta Falcons: Ben Johnson

There is a very fun reality where the Falcons hire Ben Johnson and trade for Justin Fields- that is a world I want to live in. Even if the Fields end of things doesn’t take place, the Falcons need a franchise quarterback. Johnson will certainly have a large say in who that quarterback will be. They would have to move up in the draft for a guy like Jayden Daniels, but they could also do the aforementioned Fields trade or pursue Kirk Cousins. Regardless, Johnson with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson at his disposal would be a fun show to watch.

Las Vegas Raiders: Antonio Pierce

In 2021, Mark Davis fired Jon Gruden and Rich Bisaccia led the team to the playoffs as interim head coach. Instead of keeping Bisaccia, whom the fans and players liked, Davis opted for the big-news signing and hired Josh McDaniels, who is the walking embodiment of owning an El Camino today and thinking it’s cool. Davis can’t let history repeat itself. The players have openly advocated for Pierce to get the job, and he did an admirable job with what he was given. The former linebacker went 5-4 and had the Raiders playing meaningful late in the season with Aidan O’Connell as his quarterback. He’s done more than enough to earn a shot at being the Raiders full-time head coach.

Tennessee Titans: Raheem Morris

Morris has been a head coach in the NFL before, as well as an assistant head coach. He did a masterful job with the Rams’ defense this season, turning a group featuring a ton of late-round draft picks, castoffs, and Aaron Donald into the 11th ranked defense in terms of success rate. Plus, coming from Los Angeles, he saw first hand what a special quarterback and offensive mind can do to a football team. If he could bring pass game specialist Jake Peetz along with him as his offensive coordinator and carry that McVay-esc offense to Tennessee, the next objective would be finding a quarterback and receivers. It won’t be a quick fix, but it would be a promising start.

Seattle Seahawks: Dan Quinn

I love the idea of Dan Quinn getting another head coaching gig, and returning to Seattle where he helped established the Legion of Boom makes perfect sense. He has an established history in Seattle, and he has shown over the last three seasons in Dallas that he’ll have the Seahawks’ defense playing as a top 10 unit. I wouldn’t be shocked if he brough in Kellen Moore as his offensive coordinator, as they were on the same staff in Dallas for two seasons, so there is connective tissue there, and there is connective tissue with Pete Carroll as well, should he remain with the organization in a front office role. This is one of the more slam dunk hires I could foresee taking place.

Washington Commanders: Brian Flores

Brian Flores just turned around a Vikings defense that was the worst in football in 2022, and he’d have a similar duty if he were to become the next head coach of the Commanders. Josh Harris and Commanders’ ownership seem very committed to a rebuild, so that should give whomever takes the job the confidence and security of time being on their side to make sure this thing is done well, and done right. They need help at every spot defensively, and they’ll also be in search of a franchise quarterback. If Flores builds a good staff on the offensive side of the ball, the rebuild should go smoothly.

It’s not necessarily what I would do, but I think it’s what the Patriots will do. Nothing against Mayo, but a complete fresh start from top to bottom would draw a line in the sand on where the Belichick era ended and where a new day for Patriots football began. I would like to see them pursue one of the big offensive up-and-comers like Ben Johnson or perhaps Bobby Slowik in Houston, especially with their draft position and possibility of landing a big-name quarterback. The Patriot Way is something that should leave with Belichick.

That said, Mayo will likely be the guy, and he should have his focus on a complete offensive teardown. Offensive line, quarterback, receivers- all of it needs rebuilt. As a defensive coach that saw his team lose three straight after allowing point totals of 10, 10 and 6, respectively, I’d like to think he knows that already.

Carolina Panthers: Brian Callahan

None of the big-fish candidates are taking this job. When I say big fish, I mean Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel, and Jim Harbaugh. It’s a franchise with too many issues and an owner who is too hands-on. I also can’t see someone with a defensive background being the Panthers’ target with Bryce Young being priority No. 1. Enter Brian Callahan, who has done a great job as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator since 2019. This season, he kept the Bengals in serious playoff contention until the penultimate week of the regular season with Jake Browning as his quarterback after Joe Burrow went down for the year.

Giving Bryce Young one voice to listen to and guide him is the upmost importance. They can’t have too many cooks in the kitchen like they did in 2023. Have Callahan be the guide that gets Young where he needs to be. Also, for the love of all that is holy, get NFL caliber receivers for the young quarterback to throw to.

