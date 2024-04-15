[Getty Images]

Declan Rice believes a Champions League quarter-final second leg at Bayern Munich is the "perfect" game for Arsenal to overcome defeat by Aston Villa.

The Gunners were deservedly beaten 2-0 by Unai Emery's men at Emirates Stadium on Sunday as Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins scored the goals to boost Villa's top-four hopes.

"It's the perfect game for a reaction," said Rice, with the Bayern tie poised at 2-2 after last week's first leg.

"We need a reaction on Wednesday night and it is a great chance to show our character and leadership. It's time to go out there and hopefully get into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

"We have to park this to the side now. It's gone. It's a game of football - we've lost but we need to bounce back, that's for sure.

"Going to the Allianz Arena is going to be a special night. It's time to pull our socks up and show everyone why we're in this position.

"We're gutted and disappointed we've lost a massive game but it's time for a reaction.

"We've been on such an amazing run since January, won so many football matches and got ourselves back into an unbelievable position after being written off at Christmas."