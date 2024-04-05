Perfect Game names multiple Texas A&M Aggies to their midseason All-American teams

The Texas A&M baseball team is off to one of its best starts in team history, and they are getting it done in multiple ways. However, outside of the improved pitching, the lineup is full of hitters. Braden Montgomery and Jace LaViolette are probably the best 1-2 punch in the league, and Gavin Grahovac makes his case every game to be named a Freshman All-American by the end of the season.

While the pitching has cooled off since conference play started, coaches Jim Schlossnagle and Max Weiner have used the same starting pitchers for each series, and it's worked out well overall. Left-handed starting pitcher Ryan Prager has been one of the more consistent starters, boasting a 5-0 record with a 2.21 ERA and 51 strikeouts.

When the Aggies need a closer, they know they can trust Evan Aschenbeck's arm. He has a 0.94 ERA, a 4-0 record, three saves, and 35 strikeouts. Below are the Aggies who were named to the Perfect Game All-American teams.

Outfielder Braden Montgomery - 1st Team

Pitcher Evan Aschenbeck - 1st Team

Outfielder Jace LaViolette - 2nd Team

Pitcher Ryan Prager - 3rd Team

Third Base Gavin Grahovac - Freshman Team

Congratulations to all of the Aggies who have been recognized to Perfect Games All-American teams.

