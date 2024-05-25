Perfect game ends Richfield Springs' season in sectional final

May 25—Sometimes all it takes to end your season is running into a great pitcher at the wrong time.

That's exactly what happened to the Richfield Springs softball team as Addison Makowski threw a perfect game to lead top-seeded Deposit-Hancock to a 7-0 win in the Section IV Class D Championship Game at Greenlight Grand Slam Park on Saturday.

Makowski struck out 14 while going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for D-H.

"She is awesome," RS coach Steve Klem said of Makowski. "I can't say anything bad about it, that's probably the best pitching we've seen all season long. I knew coming into it it was going to be a tough one, but she was on. We just couldn't catch up to her."

Sophia Spencer struck out four over six innings in the circle for Richfield Springs and was able to limit the damage of a good D-H offense, most notably escaping a bases loaded, no-out jam in the second inning.

"It was a great performance that she had. It probably wasn't her best all season. I know she's been hurting a little bit, but she fought deep into it and came back really hard, so I'm very proud of her," Klem said of Spencer.

Sarah Gross doubled in the third inning before Makowski gave herself a 2-0 lead as she drilled a home run to left field and with the way she was pitching, that proved to be enough.

D-H would go on to add a run apiece in the fourth and fifth innings before putting the game out of reach with a three-run sixth inning.

With a 1-2-3 top of the seventh, Makowski completed the perfect game and gave D-H its fourth straight sectional title and third straight in Class D.

Despite the loss, Richfield Springs made a nice sectional tournament run as the three seed with wins over sixth-seeded Laurens/Milford and seventh-seeded Roxbury/Gilboa.

"Heart. All the way," Klem said of his team. "These girls persevered all the way through everything. Fought their way through, nobody thought that we would be in this spot. It was an awesome run for us. A very young team and I'm so proud of what they've done, it was awesome.

"These girls are an awesome set of girls and did a great job."

RS ... 000 000 0 — 0 0 0

D-H ... 002 113 X — 7 6 0

RS: Sophia Spencer (L)

D-H: Addison Makowski (W)

HR: Addison Makowski (D-H)

2B: Sarah Gross (D-H)