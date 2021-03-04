‘Perfect’ free agency sends Prescott to 49ers, suggests new CB, center for Cowboys

With free agency set to begin at the start of the new league year on March 17, it’s time for armchair GMs everywhere to lay out their master plans for who should go where. At NFL.com, Nick Shook explored NFC rosters, looking to find a good home for several notable players. For the Cowboys, he’s eyeing secondary help in the form of Bashaud Breeland, most recently of the Chiefs. Dallas is currently slated to watch both of its starting corners walk in free agency, and while Anthony Brown and Trevon Diggs could end up being their starting duo in 2021, adding a veteran like Breeland makes sense, too.