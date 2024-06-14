'A perfect fit' - Riad on Palace switch

[Getty Images]

New Crystal Palace signing Chadi Riad says he has "dreamed" of playing in the Premier League, describing the move as "a perfect fit".

The 20-year-old defender, capped three times by Morocco, completed his switch from Barcelona on Friday for an initial £12m, plus £2m in add-ons.

Riad spent last season on loan at Real Betis, making 30 appearances for the La Liga side managed by former Manchester City and West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Speaking to Palace TV, he said: "I have dreamed of playing in the Premier League since I was a kid. It's is the best league in the world with excellent players, and I'm really looking forward to playing [here].

"I would describe myself as a calm footballer, but with grit.

"I have spoken to my team-mates - like Pablo Fornals, who played in the Premier League with Marc Roca. They have told me I'm going to enjoy this league and I hope [I will]."

And speaking to the fans directly, Riad added: "I just want to say thank you very much, because you are already showing me support on social media."