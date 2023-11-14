Perfect fit: Case field hockey star signs National Letter of Intent

SWANSEA — Megan Smith is taking her talents to the next level.

The Case senior field hockey star made it official on Monday, signing a national letter of intent to attend Division I Bryant University next fall in front of family, coaches and friends at Jospeh Case High School.

Smith will play collegiate field hockey for the Bulldogs under the direction of head coach Jillian Coppola, who was named the fifth head coach in program history in 2021 and is now in her third season.

Bryant had its best season last year since 2013 when it won 11 games. Coppola's team, which had one of the best offensive seasons in program history, tallied 30 goals — the most since 2013 season.

"I visited the campus and talked to the coach," Smith said in an interview earlier. "I know a lot of players on the team and felt it was the perfect fit for me. It is also close to home which I'm excited about."

Case field hockey player Megan Smith, middle, is surrounded by (L to R) Larry Lawrence, Amy Lawrence, head coach Kacie Martel and assistant coach Tammy Greene after signing a national letter of intent at Joseph Case High School Monday Nov, 13, 2023.

More: This Case field hockey star leads by example while tallying an eye-popping point total

The Swansea native finished her career as the school's all-time leading goal scorer (108). Smith also contributed 46 assist and is a two-time South Coach Conference Most Valuable Player. She was named an honorable mention for the National Field Hockey Coaches Association and picked for Best of 60 from the Massachusetts State Field Hockey Coaches Association.

For the season this fall, Smith recorded 44 goals and had 13 assists.

She plays year round for the successful Allegiance Field Hockey program.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Chezsports.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Case's Megan Smith inks NLI with Bryant University field hockey