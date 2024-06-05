‘Perfect fit’ – Arsenal urged to sign Manchester United duo

The transfer window is almost upon us and Manchester United must sell players to add the quality required to compete next season.

It is set to be a summer of change at Old Trafford, and we are still waiting for United to make a decision on Erik ten Hag’s future as manager.

Most of United’s squad members will be available for sale if an appropriate offer comes in for them.

The two biggest names linked with exits are Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, though United are not believed to be actively pushing either player out of the club.

Sagna believes Rashford would be a good signing for Arsenal. The former Arsenal and Man City defender seems to think the forward is renowned for his pressing, which couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Adding Rashford to an extremely talented squad would be a frightening prospect for Arsenal’s rivals,” Sagna told CoinPoker, as quoted by Manchester World.

If he does decide to leave, Arsenal could be the ideal next step for him, a prospect that Sagna is excited by. “Adding Rashford to an extremely talented squad would be a frightening prospect for Arsenal’s rivals,” he told CoinPoker. “Rashford is so quick. I think Arsenal having Rashford would enable Arsenal to have more variety in attack and I would love to see Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford in the same team, pressing with so much intensity. It would be a brilliant capture and I think there is room in the squad for a player of Rashford’s ability because Gabriel Jesus won’t be able to play every game and Kai Havertz can also play in a number of roles. Rashford joining Arsenal would be a wonderful signing for the club and a real statement of ambition.”

While Rashford’s future is up in the air, one player certain to leave United this month is Raphael Varane, who has already said goodbye to the fans.

Nobody knows where Varane will end up next, despite links to clubs from the Saudi Pro League.

However, Sagna would love to see Varane sign for Arsenal. The Frenchman added: “He is a fantastic player with a lot left to offer because he is only thirty-one-years-old. I actually think he would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal. Varane would be a perfect fit for the vibe of the club because of his winning mentality and personality. He would get on really well with the players in Arsenal’s squad because he is a great player and a great man.

“I saw him a couple of days ago at the Champions League final and he was in great spirits. He is a football lover before anything, and he still has that desire and competitiveness to play at the top level for a few more seasons. As an addition to the Arsenal squad, I think he would be perfect. He would be perfect cover for either William Saliba or Gabriel and could step into the team when either of those players needed a rest or if they were to get injured. Arsenal need some more quality in reserve in central defence and Varane would be a wonderful addition.”

