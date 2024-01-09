Perfect end to a perfect season!
The Michigan Wolverines claimed their first college football championship in 26 years. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has the highlights.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
Hail to the victors! The Wolverines are national champs.
Corum scored two touchdowns and anchored a Michigan rushing attack that tallied 303 yards on the ground.
It's the fourth title game matchup of undefeated teams in the four-team playoff era.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
The 2023 college football season is officially in the books, as Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines football team pounded the Washington Huskies 34-13 on Monday night in Houston, securing a perfect season and the program's first national championship since 1997.
Harbaugh can leave for the NFL on his own terms now, regardless of any more punishments from the Big Ten or NCAA or anybody else. He won.
