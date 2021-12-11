Perfect early/late-round LB fits for Eagles in 2022 NFL Draft

As the Eagles get set to start preparing for their Week 15 matchup against Washington, all eyes are starting to turn towards the NFL draft, where Philadelphia will likely control the board with 3 first-round picks.

The Eagles haven’t drafted a linebacker in the first round since the late 70s, but 2022 could provide the ultimate opportunity for Howie Roseman to finally land a game-changer in the first or second round.

Regardless of what round Philadelphia strikes, there will be plenty of big-time linebackers on the board for the Eagles to target.

1. Devin Lloyd

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Lloyd can do it all and logged an 89.2 grade from PFF, cementing his status with a pick-six in the Pack 12 title game.

The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

2. Christian Harris

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Harris has seen his stock dip this season, but he’s still a run-stuffing thumper who’ll only get better with time.

3. Nakobe Dean

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A do-it-all linebacker at 6-foot and 225 pounds, Dean is supremely fast, while earning a 91.9 pass-rushing grade and a 90.8 coverage grade this season.

4. Chad Muma

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Muma runs well while excelling at play recognition after averaging almost 11 tackles per game this season.

5. Brandon Smith

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is athletic in coverage while being physically imposing at 6-foot-3, 241-pounds.

6. Channing Tindall

Florida Gators running back Malik Davis (20) tries to get away from Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall (41) during fourth quarter action. The Florida Gators fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 34 to 7. The Florida Gators were the home team for this years annual Florida vs Georgia college football rivalry game at TIAA Bank field in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday, October 30, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Jki 103021 Bsfloridageorgia 35

Story continues

Another one of Georgia’s stud defenders, Tindall is a speedy middle linebacker with sideline to sideline range.

7. Damone Clark

A top-five linebacker and player to watch at the upcoming Senior Bowl, Clark is an athletic and fast player who finished with 135 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. He also had one interception, and three passes defended.

8.Henry To'oto'o

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

A former Tennessee recruit who eventually transferred to Alabama, To’ot’o just logged nine tackles and a tackle for loss during Alabama’s 24-22 win over Auburn in four overtimes.

The 6-2, 228-pounder from Sacramento, California, had 76 tackles in his final season at Tennessee but entered the NCAA transfer portal after the firing of former coach Jeremy Pruitt.

To’oto’o leads Alabama with 93 tackles to go along with eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumbles.

9. Leo Chenal

Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (5) tackles Northwestern tight end Marshall Lang (88) during the second quarter of their game Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Northwestern 35-7.

Uwgrid14 10

The Wisconsin junior Leo Chenal was named the Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald linebacker of the year, an FWAA All American, and could team with C.J. Edwards for an All Badgers linebacker group.

Chenal finished second in the Big Ten in tackles per game (10.6), was fourth in total tackles (106) despite missing the first two games of the season.

The junior led the league in tackles for loss (1.7 per game) and also finished fourth in sacks (0.7 per game).

10. Quay Walker

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Another of Georgia’s stud defenders, Walker can flat out run, and led Georgia in tackles in back-to-back games against Kentucky and Florida when he set a career-high with 13.

Walker is in his first full season as a starter now as a senior, and the late bloomer could move up draft boards with a solid showing at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

11. Troy Andersen

This past Wednesday, the Montana State linebacker was named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the best defensive player in the FCS. The senior has racked up 116 tackles and 10.5 tackles for a loss on the year.

“I mean there’s a whole ton of players in the country that are really good and to be one of the top three that people think are the best, means a lot,” he said.

An FCS star, Andersen could be a fit for the Eagles on day-2.

1

1