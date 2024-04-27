Perfect conditions for the annual Trout Season Opener

California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is kicking off the annual trout season opener on Saturday, April 27 with freshly stocked lakes and anticipated great weather welcoming anglers.

The 2024 opener starts one hour before sunrise throughout many counties in the state, including Tehama, Glenn and Colusa

“In 2023 the historical winter kept a lot of the lakes frozen, making it hard to fish,” said CDFW Fisheries Supervisor Nick Buckmaster. “This year the lakes are thawed, and we were able to stock more fish in more lakes with our hatcheries operating at nearly full production.”

This is also an ideal time to try out CDFW’s new License App for mobile devices. The new application allows residents and nonresidents to display California sport fishing licenses and validations on their mobile phones and other mobile devices in place of a physical license. Go to CDFW’s online website for information on how to get the mobile phone application.

Current fishing conditions are available by calling local visitors centers, chambers of commerce, sporting goods stores and resorts, while CDFW stocking schedules are available on its Fish Planting Schedule webpage.

Anglers are also advised to check specific area regulations and opening dates at 2024 California Freshwater Sport Fishing Regulations.

All anglers 16 and older must possess a valid California sport fishing license to fish within state boundaries. Fishing licenses can be purchased atCDFW’s online license sales and services website or through a licensed sales agent.

Check out the CDFW Recruit, Retain, Reactivate (R3) webpage for more information on fishing for beginners. A list of fishing resources, programs, regulations, tutorial and more can be found under the “Fishing” tab or watch this R3 Harvest Huddle Hour on an Introduction to Trout Fishing.