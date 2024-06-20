'Perfect choice' or 'season ticket down the Soar'?
Now that Steve Cooper is officially the Leicester City manager, we asked for your views on the appointment.
Here are some of your comments:
Samuel: I strongly believe Steve Cooper is a perfect choice for Leicester. He has had a great management career and now I am ready for the project.
Kevin: That's my season-ticket renewal down the River Soar. A manager who has lost 14 of his past 15 games? Seriously? This is a genuine lack of ambition. His Nottingham Forest link doesn't bother - on that point, some people should grow up. But the supporters are not fools. Staying up will a HUGE task, sadly.
Norman: It is what it is. We're in a bit of a mess at present. Hoping Graham Potter or some other high-profile prospect coming to us was always wishful thinking. That being said, Cooper is probably the best option we could hope to get. Forget about the Forest connection - it is all now about getting behind the manager, the team and the club.
Leon: This is a joke! The board need to go for this appointment. I'm so disappointed as a Leicester fan and season ticket-holder. He's going to get hammered by the fans and the atmosphere will be toxic from day one! No progression or foresight as a club. Honestly, I'm so angry.
Kevin: This is a reasonable appointment - I wouldn’t say the greatest. They should have gone for Potter, but I think he is holding out for the England job. But Cooper it is, and as long as he is backed by the board, then I will support the appointment. It’s going to be a long season anyway with whoever we appointed. Good luck, Cooper.
Duncan: This is not the best appointment Leicester could have made. Yes, Cooper had Premier League experience but, realistically, he had only ever struggled at the bottom with Forest. I would have liked to see Leicester be more ambitious and appoint a younger manager from a lower-league club. This is the equivalent of appointing Dean Smith.