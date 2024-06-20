'Perfect choice' or 'season ticket down the Soar'?

[BBC]

Now that Steve Cooper is officially the Leicester City manager, we asked for your views on the appointment.

Here are some of your comments:

Samuel: I strongly believe Steve Cooper is a perfect choice for Leicester. He has had a great management career and now I am ready for the project.

Kevin: That's my season-ticket renewal down the River Soar. A manager who has lost 14 of his past 15 games? Seriously? This is a genuine lack of ambition. His Nottingham Forest link doesn't bother - on that point, some people should grow up. But the supporters are not fools. Staying up will a HUGE task, sadly.

Norman: It is what it is. We're in a bit of a mess at present. Hoping Graham Potter or some other high-profile prospect coming to us was always wishful thinking. That being said, Cooper is probably the best option we could hope to get. Forget about the Forest connection - it is all now about getting behind the manager, the team and the club.

Leon: This is a joke! The board need to go for this appointment. I'm so disappointed as a Leicester fan and season ticket-holder. He's going to get hammered by the fans and the atmosphere will be toxic from day one! No progression or foresight as a club. Honestly, I'm so angry.

Kevin: This is a reasonable appointment - I wouldn’t say the greatest. They should have gone for Potter, but I think he is holding out for the England job. But Cooper it is, and as long as he is backed by the board, then I will support the appointment. It’s going to be a long season anyway with whoever we appointed. Good luck, Cooper.

Duncan: This is not the best appointment Leicester could have made. Yes, Cooper had Premier League experience but, realistically, he had only ever struggled at the bottom with Forest. I would have liked to see Leicester be more ambitious and appoint a younger manager from a lower-league club. This is the equivalent of appointing Dean Smith.