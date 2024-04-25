''Perfect in all areas'

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Everton's 2-0 win over Liverpool on Wednesday.

Here are some of your answers:

Chris: Total commitment by every player on the pitch. That kind of performance is what the fans love to see. Appreciate it can not be like that every game due to depth of squad, but performances against Chelsea are not expected either. Superb heart and spirit - and even some skill. Well done the Blues.

John: Everton produced an outstanding team performance with every player devoting themselves to the team cause. Especially impressive was the quality of the defence again with each player making important contributions. Going forward they put Liverpool under pressure on both the first and second phase ball. Finally, the fans were brilliant throughout.

Anton: Wow. But now the euphoria has died down, this rousing victory actually leaves more questions than answers. The lads to a man were incredible but where has this performance been most of the season? Are these players stuck in the cycle of "end of season escape heroes"? Either way, if we stay up, Dyche has to be manager of the year.

John: Looked a completely different team from the Nottingham Forest game, but with the same result! Jordan Pickford silenced any doubters and Everton got a break they richly deserved.

Alan: Everton gave a perfect performance in all areas. The dogs of war were back as their midfield hustled Liverpool out of there stride. The crowd played their part in lifting the players as Everton won the league for Arsenal or Manchester City and secured safety for themselves in a merited win.

Pete: Derby games, and under the lights at Goodison, are always going to be special and rarely follow form book or league positions. We dared to dream and played as a 12th man. Everton just ran at them and off the ball ,they regrouped quickly into shape. Liverpool were frustrated, particularly Van Dijk, and it spoiled them.