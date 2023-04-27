What a perfect 2023 NFL draft would look like for the Bears

The 2023 NFL draft is finally here, and the Chicago Bears will soon welcome a new crop of rookies to the fold.

General manager Ryan Poles will be looking to add some impact players to the roster. After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears are sitting at ninth overall. In all, Chicago has 10 draft picks, including four in the top 64.

The Bears have some pressing needs on the roster, namely defensive line, offensive tackle and cornerback, and Poles has plenty of work to do to shore up the roster.

Still, there are some scenarios that we’d like to see play out for Chicago this weekend. So we’re imagining what a perfect draft would look like for the Bears.

Jalen Carter falls to Bears at No. 9

Once considered the top prospect, Jalen Carter’s stock has fallen because of off-field issues and his poor pro day performance. Many believe Carter could very well fall to the Bears at No. 9. If the Bears are sold on Carter, they should make the move. Assuming he gets by teams like the Seahawks and Lions. Carter is everything Matt Eberflus is looking for in a disruptive 3-technique, and he’s anchor the middle of the NFL’s worst defensive line from a season ago. At this point, it’s hard to believe Carter getting outside the top six. But stranger things have happened.

Trade back in the first round and land additional capital

The Bears already made a blockbuster move trading the No. 1 pick to the Panthers in exchange for two first-rounders, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore. But that doesn’t mean Poles is done trading back. Barring a top talent falling to Chicago at ninth overall, the ideal scenario for the Bears is trading back a few spots, landing additional capital and still landing a top prospect. Trading back could also put other positions in play, like cornerback, wide receiver and running back — depending on who’s available.

Draft a starting offensive tackle

The Bears have a gaping hole at tackle, one that needs to be addressed in the NFL draft. Many believe Chicago could use their first selection to take a top tackle like Ohio State’s Paris Johnson, Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Tennessee’s Darnell Wright or Georgia’s Broderick Jones. Any one of those guys would be a solid addition to the roster. But after those top guys, there’s a significant drop-off. Although, Poles did find Braxton Jones in the fifth round last year, so they could wait until Day 2 to look for their starting right tackle. Considering protecting Justin Fields is a top priority, they need to find a plug-and-play tackle in this draft.

Add impact defensive tackle, edge rusher

The Bears defensive line is the weakest position group on the roster, and it’s one that still needs plenty of work in the NFL draft. After adding some veterans with upside in free agency, Chicago needs to address both defensive tackle and edge rusher with some of their 10 picks. Unless a top prospect falls to them at No. 9, that might not come into play until Day 2, where they have three additional selections in the top 64. This is a deep defensive line group, where the Bears could find some impact rotational pieces even into early Day 3. But given the concerns with the defensive line, Poles needs to find impact contributors at each position in the draft.

Find a starting cornerback

While the defensive line has been a hot topic of discussion this offseason, the Bears also need to address the cornerback position. Jaylon Johnson is entering the final year of his deal while Kyler Gordon is coming off an up-and-down rookie season, where he played both outside and in the slot. Chicago needs a solid third cornerback to add to the defensive backfield, one who could allow Gordon to play exclusively at one position. While there’s no ruling out Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon or Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez in the first round, there are some solid Day 2 and 3 options for the Bears.

Draft a center

While tackle is the one glaring hole on the offensive line, the Bears need to start thinking about the future at center. With some expected offseason shuffling on the offensive line, Cody Whitehair is currently back at center for the first time since 2020. But he also has a $14.1 million cap hit this season, and there are questions about his future. Chicago could find Whitehair’s replacement in this draft, whether it’s Day 2 picks like Ohio State’s Luke Wypler, Michigan’s Olu Oluwatimi or Arkansas’ Ricky Stromberg.

Land additional playmakers for Justin Fields

It’s never a bad thing to add more weapons around your young quarterback, and that’s what Poles should consider doing in this draft. DJ Moore, acquired in a trade of the No. 1 pick, was the biggest move of the offseason. But following the departure of David Montgomery and with Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney on the final year of their rookie deals, it wouldn’t hurt to add more pieces around Fields. Even if Chicago doesn’t take a skill position player with the top selection — like Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Bijan Robinson — there are options at add at running back, wide receiver and tight end in the later rounds of the draft.

