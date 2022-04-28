What a perfect 2022 NFL draft would look like for the Bears

The 2022 NFL draft is finally here, and the Chicago Bears will soon welcome a new crop of rookies to the fold.

For Ryan Poles, it’s his first draft as general manager of the Bears, where he’ll be looking to add some impact players to the roster. But he’ll have to do it with limited draft capital, as Chicago currently only has six draft selections, including none in the first round.

The Bears have some pressing needs on the roster, namely wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback, and Poles has plenty of work to do to shore up the roster.

Still, there are some scenarios that we’d like to see play out for Chicago this weekend. So we’re imagining what a perfect draft would look like for the Bears.

Acquire more draft capital

The Bears aren’t sitting in the best position ahead of the NFL draft as they have just six picks, including none in the first round after trading up to select quarterback Justin Fields last year. Poles has made it clear that he intends to build through the draft, and there will be opportunities for him to acquire additional draft capital in 2022 and beyond. Poles not only hinted that he’s open to trading back, but ultimately that he’ll be looking to trade back to acquire more picks, if the price is right. Chicago has two selections in the second round, which gives them some flexibility to trade back with one of those picks while also lock down an impact player in the top 50.

Draft a wide receiver early

Wide receiver is arguably the biggest need for the Bears heading into the draft. While they don’t have a first-round pick to nab someone like Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams or Chris Olave, this is a deep wide receiver group. Chicago does have a pair of second-round picks, where there should be some talented wideouts on the board come Pick 39 or 48 — including Jahan Dotson, George Pickens and Christian Watson. Heck, maybe a top receiver will fall right into their laps, like a Treylon Burks. Poles stressed the importance of building around Fields and getting him another playmaker to pair with Darnell Mooney is a necessity. The Bears must draft a receiver on Day 3 with one of their three picks in the top 71.

Find an impact cornerback

Cornerback was the defense’s biggest weakness last season, and it doesn’t look much better heading into the 2022 season. The Bears must address the need at cornerback, where Jaylon Johnson is the only sure bet at this point. There are questions about who will line up opposite Johnson this season, where last year’s sixth-round pick Thomas Graham Jr. certainly figures to compete for the starting role. But there are some impact corners in this draft class, including some like Roger McCreary and Kyler Gordon who could be available in the second round, where Chicago has a pair of selections. While the offense has been a focal point this offseason, that doesn’t mean Poles should neglect positions of need on defense. And that starts with cornerback.

Shore up the trenches

Poles understands the importance of the offensive and defensive lines, which is why it’ll be a priority in this draft. The Bears have some questions on the offensive line, including a glaring need at right guard that can be addressed in this draft. There are also some questions about whether Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom are fit for their current right and left tackle roles, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Poles target a tackle. While the defensive line isn’t an immediate need following the offseason addition of Justin Jones to serve as the three-technique, there are questions about the interior defensive line in the future. Poles noted that both the offensive and defensive line groups are particularly deep in this draft, an indication that he could be looking to shore up both.

Add impact players that can contribute immediately

Sure, the Bears aren’t in possession of a first-round pick this year, and they only have six selections to work with. But there’s an opportunity for Chicago to get out of this draft with some impact players that could be immediate contributors heading into the 2022 season. The Bears have three picks in the top 71, including a pair of second-round selections. Poles noted some deep position groups in the draft, including offensive line, defensive back and defensive line, which happen to needs for Chicago. In an ideal scenario, the Bears land some prospects who can contribute immediately.

