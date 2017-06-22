Perez, Rangers host Blue Jays in series finale

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers left-hander Martin Perez finally got back into the win column in his last start, pitching 5 1/3 innings in Texas' 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

It was his first "W" since May 18.

The key now is to see whether Perez can put together back-to-back solid performances, something that has eluded him all season.

Perez (3-6, 4.72 ERA) will have his work cut out for him Thursday when the Rangers host Toronto in the series finale of a four-game set. The Blue Jays will counter with right-hander Marcus Stroman (7-3, 3.15), who is riding a hot streak.

The only streak Perez has been on this year is an inconsistent one. He has won just one game in each of the first three months and has just one quality start in his past four outings.

"I just want to use all my pitches, attack and make my pitches," Perez said. "That's it. (The Blue Jays) have a different approach because I'm a lefty. I have to be on the attack every time and not try to give too much credit to the hitters. And try to have a good tempo, too."

At least Toronto should offer Perez a good chance at stabilizing things, if history is an indicator. He faced the Blue Jays twice last year. While he was 0-1 in those appearances, he posted a 0.79 ERA.

Perez also will be pitching in a day game in the Texas heat for a second consecutive start. In his last start, it was so hot that he changed uniforms between innings. He knows that goes with the territory pitching in Arlington.

"It's going to be hot, but if you play baseball, you're going to have early games," he said Wednesday. "It doesn't matter. I know I'll have to drink a lot of water tomorrow. I'm fine. It's part of the game."

Stroman also has success against the Rangers, but his sample size in the regular season is even smaller than his Perez's. Stroman pitched six shutout innings in 2014 against Texas. He also has a 3.46 ERA in two postseason starts against the Rangers, with both of those coming in 2015.

Stroman's pitching hasn't been the issue for Toronto recently. He has lasted at least six innings in seven of his past eight starts, and he yielded more than three runs just once in that span.

The problem for Toronto has been the offense, which led to manager John Gibbons to shuffle the batting order. Thursday's game will mark the first for the new-look Jays with Jose Bautista leading off and Russell Martin, Josh Donaldson and Justin Smoak completing the top four spots.

Bautista batted leadoff for the first time this season Wednesday and went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run in Toronto's 7-5 victory over Texas (35-36). Thursday's game will mark the first time Martin has batted second all season for a Toronto team that ranks 14th in the American League in runs scored.

The revamped offense will give the Jays a chance to reach .500 for the first time this season. Toronto (35-36) is 0-8 this year when trying to get to .500.

"We'll see how it works," Gibbons said. "We put (Bautista) up there last year, and it kind of sparked us a little bit."