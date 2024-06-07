De Pere’s strong senior class prepped for State baseball tournament

DE PERE (WFRV) – The De Pere Redbirds earned the top overall seed in next week’s WIAA Division I State baseball tournament after falling short the previous two seasons.

The Redbirds lost in the sectional finals in both 2022 and 2023, before finally advancing this season by defeating Bay Port 9-3 on Tuesday.

For the team’s 15 seniors, making the state tournament feels like a relief.

“It’s just such a good feeling, being three wins away (from winning state),” catcher Jack Nikolay said at practice on Thursday. In 8th grade, Nikolay told his mom he wanted to win state and now he and his fellow senior classmates could do just that.

“I’ve had these kids since third grade…this is one of my favorite groups always,” head coach Bob Van Rens said. “They just love baseball. It’s going to be sad to see them go – hopefully, they can finish on top and send them all out in a good way.”

The one-seed Redbirds will take on a fellow North East Wisconsin squad, eight-seed Menasha Blue Jays in the state quarterfinals on Monday, June 10 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.