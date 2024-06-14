De Pere baseball wins first state championship in program history

(WFRV) – For the first time ever, the De Pere baseball program was crowned state champions on Thursday night after the 5-1 win over Sun Prairie East in the division one title game.

The Redbirds were coming off of back-to-back season where they saw their playoff run cut short just one win shy of the state tournament. With a team filled with upperclassmen, De Pere entered the year as the favorites in division one.

On Thursday, the Redbirds took down Sun Prairie, a program with the most baseball state titles in Wisconsin history, to capture it’s first.

De Pere’s Landon Raygo set the tone early on the mound. The senior ended the night by pitching a complete game only allowing one run on four hits.

Axel Donaldson (1), Mason Sequin (1), and Easton Arendt (1) all drove in runs in Thursday’s state title game. The Redbirds took advantage of four Sun Prairie errors to drive in a few more.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for this. I grew up in De Pere so this means the world. I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet. I’m just so proud of our kids. I’m so happy for our kids that they’ll be remembered forever as they’re our first state champions in baseball”, head coach Bob Van Rens expressed postgame.

“It’s the excitement that we won the state tournament and the excitement that it was the first in school history, but it’s also a sigh of relief knowing that we worked so hard and it paid off”, senior Easton Arendt said.

“It’s amazing. You know, it’s a dream being able to play this game and for me being able to pitch the whole game, it’s amazing”, starting pitcher Landon Raygo expressed.

“The job’s finished. All the nerves are relieved and it’s just the best feeling ever”, senior Axel Donaldson said.

De Pere ends their historic championship season with a 27-3 overall record.

