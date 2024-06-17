De Pere baseball talks about first ever state championship

(WFRV) – Days after winning their first state championship, members of the De Pere baseball team stopped by Local 5’s studio to talk about the historic season.

Redbirds’ head coach Bob Van Rens, senior Jack Nikolay, and junior Mason Sequin chatted with Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan on Sports Xtra about their 27-3 season that was capped off with gold.

To watch the full interview with the division one state champs, click the video above.

