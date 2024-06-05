De Pere baseball returns to state after 18 years

KIMBERLY (WFRV) – For the first time since 2006, the De Pere baseball team is heading to state. By taking down fellow Fox River Classic Conference rival Bay Port 9-3 on Tuesday, the Red Birds finally got over the hump in Sectional Finals. The past two seasons, De Pere lost in the final game before the State Tournament.

Bay Port took an early 2-0 lead, putting De Pere pitcher Easton Arendt in a jam. But the pitcher hit a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the third, and the Red Birds never trailed again.

The 2024 WIAA State Baseball Tournament will be held at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute from Monday, June 10, through June 13.

Other teams in northeast Wisconsin that made the state tournament are Menasha (Division I), Mosinee (Division II), and Bonduel (Division III).

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.