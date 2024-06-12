De Pere baseball one win away from first state championship

(WFRV) – After a dominant 8-1 state semifinal win against Westosha Central on Wednesday, De Pere baseball punched its ticket to the division one championship game.

Senior Axel Donaldson set the tone on the mound in the semifinals for the Redbirds nearly pitching a complete game (6 2/3 innings pitched), while striking out six and only allowing one run on three hits.

Donaldson also had success at the plate, going 2-3 with an RBI. Mason Sequin (1), Easton Arendt (2), Landon Raygo (1), Javin Gauthier (2), and Milo Upton (1) all drove in runs to help power De Pere to the 8-1 victory.

The Redbirds will play for their first state championship in program history on Thursday evening. This is the first time De Pere has made it to the title game since 1986.

“Our guys are so hungry. They want it so bad. Now we’re one game away. It’s so exciting to have our seniors get this opportunity. It’s a lifelong memory they’re always going to have. I just hope it ends in the right way, and we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen”, De Pere head coach Bob Van Rens said postgame Wednesday.

“It would mean the world to me. It’s been my dream to play at this ballpark, and now that we’re here – we might as well win it, right?” senior Easton Arendt expressed.

“This is a special group. The one-seed in the state. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have this type of group. This deep of pitching. This deep of a lineup. I’m just so glad I have another day with these guys”, senior Axel Donaldson said.

The first pitch for the Division One state baseball championship game is set for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium.

