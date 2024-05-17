De Pere baseball hoping for long postseason run

(WFRV) – The De Pere baseball program is currently leading a jam packed Fox River Classic Conference and are set up for postseason success moving forward.

Entering the final week of the regular season schedule, the Red Birds are 17-3 (14-2). The last two seasons, De Pere has had their playoff run end just one win shy of the state tournament.

This year? The Red Birds are ‘on the hunt’ and are hoping to break an 18 year drought of making the state tournament.

Click the video above to watch Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan’s report.

