Perdido Key Fishing Rodeo set for next month

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Perdido Key Area Chamber is partnering with Entertainer Bait and Tackle to host the Perdido Key Fishing Rodeo.

According to a news release, the “multi-species recreational fishing tournament” is scheduled to take place from July 19-21 at Entertainer Bait and Tackle at 13506 Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola.

Officials said the tournament is set up so all fishermen can enjoy with four inshore and four outshore divisions.

Those divisions include speckled trout, redfish, mangrove snapper, flounder, red snapper, vermillion snapper, king mackerel and Spanish mackerel.

Each of the above divisions will pay out 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, according to the release.

To participate in the tournament, fishermen need to register. Registration for the event is $25 for adults and $15 for youth. A portion of the proceeds will support military appreciation initiatives of the Perdido Area Chamber Foundation.

For more information, including registration and tournament rules, visit the Perdido Key Area Chamber website.

