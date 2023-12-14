Percy Jackson and the Olympians, review: does for Greek myth what Harry Potter did for magic

Move aside, Harry: Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson - David Bukach/Disney

Every author dreams of their book becoming a bestseller and getting adapted into a starry television show or Hollywood movie – right? Well, not always: just think of JD Salinger stubbornly refusing to sell the film rights to The Catcher in the Rye after the utter failure that was Uncle Wiggily in Connecticut, or PL Travers, who sobbed through the first screening of Mary Poppins.

American author Rick Riordan is no different: he said that watching 20th Century Fox’s two films adapted from his wildly popular Percy Jackson series felt like witnessing “my life’s work going through a meat grinder”. He’ll be breathing a sigh of relief now he’s got the backing of Disney+ for eight-part series Percy Jackson and the Olympians – not least because of its massive budget (each episode reportedly cost between $12 and $15 million, roughly the same as Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian).

The easiest way to describe Percy Jackson would be Harry Potter does the Classics: you’ve got a boy hero – orphaned, lonely and geeky – who finds out while on the cusp of puberty that he possesses fantastic powers and must swap stressing over school for saving the world. Much like the young Potter, who thinks he’s going mad when he starts talking to snakes in zoos, 12-year-old Percy (played by newcomer Walker Scobell) only begins to realise he’s different when he starts seeing strange creatures from Greek mythology dotted around New York. That, and when his heinous maths teacher reveals herself to be one of the Furies.

The first two episodes follow Percy as he’s whisked off to Camp Half-Blood – a training facility for the half-human, half-divine offspring of the 12 Olympians (including Athena, Aphrodite and Apollo) that is run by perennial hedonism-seeker Dionysus (Jason Mantzoukas, hilarious) – by his satyr friend/guardian Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri).

Percy soon finds out that he, too, is special. His real father is Poseidon the sea-god, which explains why he’s being pulled into all of these otherworldly adventures – not least being pursued by Zeus (played by The Wire’s Lance Reddick, who died shortly after filming) who believes Percy has stolen his lightning bolt. The young demigod’s quest to return it, and the monsters he meets on the way, form the basis of the remaining episodes.

Unlike the films, which aged Percy by a few years to tap into the angsty coming-of-age genre, Disney’s series is unapologetically a children’s show. But the stellar production values – the monsters look genuinely terrifying and the battle scenes are electric – coupled with the original story’s richness make for a series the entire family will gobble up over those fuzzy, lazy days before Christmas.

Ready yourself and order The Penguin Book of Classical Myths for the kids to obsess over when they’ve finished watching; apologies in advance if, like me, they love these warring gods and demons so much they abandon STEM subjects and decide to pursue a less obviously helpful degree in the Classics instead.

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are on Disney+ from December 20; then weekly