Percy Harvin comes out of retirement, wants to return to NFL

Un-retirement may be contagious.

Former wide receiver Percy Harvin, who retired after the 2016 season, told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he’s coming out of retirement and wants to return to the NFL.

Breaking: Former 1st-rounder, FA WR Percy Harvin tells me: “I’m ready to return to the NFL. I thought I was done, but that itch came back. I’ve been training w/a former Olympian. My body is feeling good. Mentally I’m better. My family is good. The timing is right.” He's 185lbs. pic.twitter.com/NQaadbF73B — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 22, 2020

“I’m ready to return to the NFL,” Harvin told Anderson. “I thought I was done, but that itch came back. I’ve been training with a former Olympian. My body is feeling good. Mentally I’m better. My family is good. The timing is right.”

Harvin, who was picked 22nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2009 draft, spent eight seasons in the NFL and battled injury and illness throughout. Early on he had major issues with migraine headaches and it wasn’t until his third season in the pros that he managed to stay active for all 16 games. He missed all of the 2013 season (which he spent with the Seattle Seahawks) recovering from hip surgery, and his final two seasons with the Buffalo Bills were beset by more injuries and migraines.

This is not the first time Harvin has come out of retirement. He initially retired after the 2015 NFL season following a knee injury and continuing issues with his hip, but seven months later returned to the Bills on a one-year contract. He played just two games due to severe headaches and retired again in March of 2017.

It’s unclear how much interest there will be in Harvin, who will be 32 in May and hasn’t played in the NFL in over three years. But Harvin’s not being picky. He told Anderson that he’s game to join "any offense that'll just let me go."

Harvin’s announcement comes less than a day after Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. If one more NFL player comes out of retirement, we can officially say that Gronk started a trend.

