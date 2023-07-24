What percentage ESPN has Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt as top overall draft pick

The writing has been on the wall since his freshman year, Notre Dame offensive tackle joe alt will be an extremely early NFL draft selection.

Just how high is the question and ESPN is trying to give us an answer. Recently one of their analysts, Jordan Reid, looked at which prospects have the highest percentage chance to be selected with the top overall pick. To no one’s surprise the top two names on their board were quarterbacks, but then it got much murkier.

Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu was one of the first non-quarterbacks picked and he was given a 13% chance for the top slot, with Irish offensive tackle Joe Alt just a few spots behind him at 10%.

The best offensive lineman in college football can’t even be drafted until 2024. Say hello to Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, the best offensive tackle prospect since Penei Sewell. pic.twitter.com/NEz3Zu0df1 — Max Chadwick (@MaxChadwickCFB) November 10, 2022

Reid had the 6-foot, 8-inch and 315 pound tackle as his first selection for potential risers. He claims that “Alt is still a work-in-progress in many areas,” due to needing to “gain core strength and display(ing) more consistency as a run-blocker.”

Not sure how much of Alt’s tape Reid has seen, but he excels in both areas. It’s a bit odd that Fashanu is ranked higher considering he’s started just 9 games during his college career. If either should be called a project, it’s the Nittany Lion and not the soon-to-be 3rd year starter.

