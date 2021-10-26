What percent chance does Auburn have of making the College Football Playoff?

Every Auburn fan is looking at the remaining schedule and asking themselves what the odds are that the Tigers can make the college football playoff.

FiveThirtyEight’s 2021 College Football Predictions are answering these questions.

Per FiveThirtyEight, Auburn has a two percent chance to make the College Football Playoff. The predictor also has Ole Miss having a seven percent chance to make the playoff but has them above Auburn.

As far as this weekend goes, FiveThirtyEight gives Auburn a 52 percent chance to beat Ole Miss. If Auburn wins, their chances of making the College Football Playoff improve to four percent.

Auburn is fourth in the SEC as far as likelihood to make the playoff. Georgia has a 73 percent chance to make the final four, Alabama is at 53 percent, and Ole Miss is at seven percent.

