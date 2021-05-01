Peralta strong on mound, Brewers down scuffling Dodgers 3-1

  Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader reacts after striking out the side during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 3-1. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader reacts after striking out the side during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 3-1. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts argues with first base umpire Angel Hernandez during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts argues with first base umpire Angel Hernandez during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia congratulates Jackie Bradley Jr. after Bradley hit a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia congratulates Jackie Bradley Jr. after Bradley hit a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez at first during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez at first during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched six strong innings, Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the scuffling Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Friday night.

The Brewers have taken the first two games of the four-game series, while the Dodgers have lost nine of 12 since opening the season with 13 wins in 15 games.

A.J. Pollock's leadoff homer in the fifth was the Dodgers' only hit off Peralta (3-0), who started against LA for the first time. Peralta hit a batter and issued a walk in the first but then retired 10 straight before Pollock went deep.

Peralta then set down six more batters in a row. He struck out seven.

“All my pitches were working tonight," Peralta said.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell credited Peralta for buckling down after a shaky first inning.

“They made him work a little bit in the first and then he got dialed in and was really efficient with his pitches," Counsell said. "That’s obviously a tough lineup. To give us six strong innings was pretty impressive.”

Brad Boxberger, J.P. Feyereisen and Josh Hader completed the two-hitter. Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his seventh save in as many chances.

“We’ve been really tough to score on," Counsell said. "That’s a good way to win games.”

The Brewers held the Dodgers to one run for the second straight game.

“It’s tough. It’s frustrating,” Pollock said. “We know how potent our offense is.”

Bradley belted a two-run homer, the 100th of his career, with one out in the second off Edwin Uceta (0-1), who was making his major league debut.

The Brewers had four hits in the second inning. The Dodgers then retired 12 straight Milwaukee batters until Omar Narváez’s two-out single in the sixth.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was ejected in the eighth inning by first-base umpire Angel Hernandez after Hernandez called a strike on an appeal play with Chris Taylor at the plate.

Roberts said he was still irked over a balk Hernandez called on reliever Jimmy Nelson an inning earlier.

“It was pretty clear to me that (Taylor) didn’t go around,” Roberts said. "We all need to be held accountable and I thought (Hernandez) missed it.”

Luke Maile had an RBI groundout in the ninth.

The 23-year-old Uceta, who was recalled from the Dodgers' alternate training site on Thursday, pitched two innings, allowing four hits and two runs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Joe Kelly revealed Friday that he had surgery on his right shoulder in November related to a cyst on a nerve. “We were aware. He just wanted to keep it quiet,” Roberts said. “It’s not something we were trying to conceal. It was about respecting Joe’s wishes.” Roberts said Kelly is progressing and could return to the team in early May. ... RHP Brusdar Graterol, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with right forearm tightness, is remaining with the team on its trip. ... OF Mookie Betts got the night off.

Brewers: Milwaukee has 14 players on the injured list. “I think during the road trip you’ll see several come off,” Counsell said. The Brewers embark on a seven-game trip to Philadelphia and Miami beginning Monday. ... Narváez left the game with left hamstring tightness.

RETIREMENT? NOT SO FAST

Veteran pitcher Jordan Zimmermann said he had decided to retire this week after 12 seasons in the majors, but his plans changed he was selected from the Brewers' alternate site in Appleton, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

“I actually opted out on Thursday morning and two hours later they gave me a call and said we need a guy,” said Zimmermann, who was in Eagle River in northern Wisconsin at the time.

“I have a place on the water up there. It was about a six-hour drive for me yesterday,” he said.

The Wisconsin native is 95-91 with a 4.06 ERA. He spent his first seven seasons with Washington, where he was a two-time All-Star, and the last five with Detroit.

“I’ve always wanted to play for the Brewers, and this is kind of like a dream come true,” Zimmermann said.

The Brewers needed an extra arm, in part, after ace Corbin Burnes was placed on the injured list for a yet-to-be-disclosed reason.

“It’s been a strange week and he ends up here,” Counsell said. “Hopefully, it’s a really good chapter in his book.”

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 2.53 ERA) struck out a career-high 10 batters and gave up two hits over six innings in his last start on Sunday.

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 1.55) is 0-0 with a 9.39 ERA in two career games (one start) against the Dodgers. Opponents are batting .134 with no homers against Woodruff this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

