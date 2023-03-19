Per Sempre Alfredo: Felix Engelhardt outkicks Mark Stewart for victory

German neo-pro for Team Jayco-AlUla wins 2023 Per Sempre Alfredo

Felix Engelhardt (Jayco-AlUla) outsprinted Mark Stewart (Bolton Equities Black) to win the third edition of Per Sempre Alfredo. Dane Anders Foldager (Biesse Carrera) completed the podium and crossed the finish line in Sesto Fiorentino in third.

From a reduced bunch, Engelhardt, the U23 European road champion from a year ago, earned his first career pro victory on Sunday with his big kick at the line.

"The boys did a great job of keeping me out of all sorts of trouble before the small laps. In the end I had really good legs still and it’s amazing to take the win here," Engelhardt said in a team statement. "Unfortunately, Lawson [Craddock] crashed on the first lap on the descent and the second lap Rudy [Porter] had a puncture after being at the front, so I was by myself for the final.

"I felt really good the last time up the climb, I was able to cover the moves, then I had to gamble a bit in the last couple of kilometres.

"Some teams had more riders and obviously tried to attack, but it was very difficult conditions with the rain just starting, it was super slippery and there were a lot of crashes, so it was all a bit chaotic. I followed the train of Bardiani and they timed it to perfection, I even went a bit early, but I think everybody went early because in the final 50 metres everyone just sat down and grinded towards the finish."

The first breakaway of the day formed after 30 kilometres with a total of seven riders: Aaron Van der Beken (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces), Michael Belleri (Biesse Carrera), Marcel Camprubi (Q36.5), Stefano Leali (General Store - Essegibi), Mattia Piccini (Gallina Ecotek Lucchini), Anthoni Silenzi (Mg. K Vis Color for Peace) and Giacomo Garavaglia (Work Service – Vitalcare).

They stayed intact across 110km, with Van der Beken the final rider to be recaptured with just over 50km to go. Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-Easypost) and Alexis Guerin (Bingoal) were next to attack for a brief lead over the next five kilometres. With 13km to go, a reduced bunch remained together for the sprint finish.

