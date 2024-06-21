Per report, former Longhorn Savion Red is heading to Nevada

Former Texas Longhorns 2022 signee Savion Red has found his new home after entering the transfer portal on Apr. 22.

He was likely going to find himself out of the rotation in 2024 with C.J. Baxter, Jaydon Blue, and Tre Wisner. The wide receiver room in which he once played was stocked up as well with a plethora of transfers led by former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout Isaiah Bond.

Per Joe Cook of Inside Texas, former Longhorns wide receiver/running back will join the Nevada football team. He will join a familiar face, Jeff Choate who left Texas after the season to become the Wolf Pack’s head coach. Red could have a real shot to take over the starting running back role. Pat Garwo III also transferred into the program after five seasons with Boston College, where he rushed for 1,912 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Former Texas WR/RB Savion Red has transferred to Nevada, per a UNR spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/iIBFxZ4bGH — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) June 20, 2024

Heading to Reno might be the best option for Red to see the field in the immediate future.

Projected Nevada Wolf Pack running back depth chart

Red joins a room that also welcomes Garwo. Sean Dollars returns for his second season in Reno after leading Nevada in rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions out of the backfield for 77 yards.

Sean Dollars (former Oregon Ducks transfer)

Savion Red (Texas Longhorns transfer)

Pat Garwo III (Boston College Eagles transfer)

Savion Red’s 2024 season outlook

Red will join the Nevada football team which will have an influx of new talent, including former Texas defensive back Kitan Crawford. As far as his position, Red will likely head into a fall camp battle with returning lead rusher Dollars and fellow transfer Garwo.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire