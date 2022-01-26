Per On3 Recruiting, the Texas Longhorns are the favorites for Sooners 5-Star OL target Devon Campbell

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to make their push to finish strong in the 2022 recruiting cycle with National Signing Day coming on Feb. 2nd. One player that’s become a real possibility for them late in the game is five-star OL Devon Campbell.

Campbell, who has narrowed his choices down to the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns, set up a Red River recruiting battle for the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the country. According to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports (subscription required), it’s the Longhorns that are in the lead for Campbell’s services.

Devon Campbell is set to sign with Oklahoma or Texas on Feb. 2. The new staff at Oklahoma has continued to recruit Campbell. But the Longhorns are in a position to add to their impressive offensive line haul this cycle. Nothing has changed, as the Longhorns are the clear favorite. – Simmons, On3 Recruiting

The Longhorns have put together a really nice group of recruits along the offensive line and their hoping to top it off with Campbell. In addition to On3, each of the Crystal Ball projections in from 247Sports has Campbell headed to Austin.

We’ve seen the Oklahoma Sooners face an insurmountable lead in a Red River Showdown recently. Can the Oklahoma Sooners comeback in this recruiting battle like they did when they were 18 points down at halftime against the Longhorns in 2021? Based on the recruiting efforts of the Sooners over the last couple of months, I wouldn’t count them out.

Devon Campbell’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 5 9 2 1 Rivals 5 14 4 1 247Sports 5 22 5 1 247 Composite 5 9 3 1 On3 Recruiting 4 33 7 2 On3 Consensus 5 12 3 1

Vitals

Hometown Arlington, Texas Projected Position OG Height 6’4 Weight 310

Recruitment

Offered on Jan 21, 2020

Unofficial visit June 18, 2021

Offers

Oklahoma

LSU

Texas

Alabama

USC

Florida

Crystal Ball

Film

