Per ESPN: Coaches claims that ‘Ohio State has lost its grip on Big Ten.’ Are they right?

Over at ESPN, they asked coaches and reporters under the guise of anonymity to predict what will happen in 2023 and their response about Ohio State and the Big Ten was very telling.

They claimed that the Buckeyes have “lost its grip” on the conference (insider), with two teams this coming season having the ability to take the crown, Penn State and Michigan.

Yes, the Buckeyes haven’t won the conference in two years but are they really losing their grip as the Big Ten’s best? Let’s examine what the anonymous coaches said and if what they believe is actually true. Well start with their argument for the Nittany Lions then what they believe about our rivals.

PSU returns many key players

Cinematic Recap: The 2023 Rose Bowl Game 🌹🏆 — #WeAre pic.twitter.com/epnz5a7qvk — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 9, 2023

Yes, the Lions won the Rose Bowl and finished 11-2 but when have they actually contended for a conference title? Third this year, behind Ohio State and TTUN, same with last year. Well exclude the COVID-19 year, but they finished at 4-5 then. Two games behind the Buckeyes in 2019, third again in 2018, second in 2017 and won the East in 2016. They do return a lot of their key players but I’m not really buying James Franklin’s squad until they prove it but there’s more…

Quarterback Drew Allar could ‘be an upgrade’

I can already tell you guy’s the biggest flaw Drew Allar will have is his mobility. Having a huge arm is cool and all but when a play breaks down can you extend it and create something out of nothing? We’ll have to see in 2023. Also this obviously a designed QB – pic.twitter.com/CGTuW68EBh — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) January 13, 2023

The key is could. Allar was clearly a highly ranked recruit, but so were the Buckeyes backups in Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. Expecting a Franklin coached quarterback to excel early just isn’t something that happens in Happy Valley often. Their best quarterback prospect in recent years, Will Levis, had to transfer out for him to perform at a high level. Sean Clifford had his moments but couldn’t produce the wins necessary for a conference title. Sorry coaches but I’m not buying the Penn State hype and neither should you.

Our rivals returning talent

There is no doubt that Jim Harbaugh will return one of the best quarterback and running back combo’s in the country. JJ McCarthy showed that he’s a capable passer while we all know how good Blake Corum was before his injury.

They have won the last two conference titles. Their defense is solid and an assistant told ESPN that “they’re the team in this league now.” Even if Harbaugh leaves to the NFL, there’s still plenty of talent on that team but they’re still not the most talented team in the conference, the Buckeyes are.

The coaches are aware of that too, as they would “still rank Ohio State as the league’s most talented team” with some saying by a wide margin. Interesting.

Why then would they be at the top?

Since the 247sports talent composite rankings began in 2015, the more talented teams are 12-2 in Playoff semifinal games. The talent composite rankings for this year's field: No. 2 UGA vs. No. 3 Ohio State

No. 13 Michigan vs. No. 32 TCU — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) December 28, 2022

This is the real question. If the Buckeyes possess the most talented roster, why aren’t they the top team in the conference. Is it due to the last two seasons where they didn’t get the job done? Probably but it happens. as much as we’d all like Ohio State to plow through the conference every year with no blips, that’s not a realistic expectation. They are going to lose a few games here and there. It just so happens that they’ve lost the last two and recency bias is most likely why a statement like this is being made.

There is still just one team in the conference that actually is a legit title contender

It’s wild to think how dead-to-rights Georgia was against Ohio State. 94.5% win probability midway through the 4th quarter. Kirby Smart’s timeout 1/2 second before the OSU fake punt cost the Buckeyes a national title. pic.twitter.com/fBAb6yiO6V — Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) January 10, 2023

And they don’t reside in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes were 10 yards and a made field goal from being a favorite against TCU in the College Football Playoff title game. After the beating the Horned Frogs took from Georgia and their previous win again our rivals, it was obvious who the best team in the conference is despite a loss in the head-to-head matchup. The Buckeyes, even without a Big Ten title over the last two seasons, were the closest team to winning a title in that span.

Conclusion

buckeye nation, thank you 🌰 pic.twitter.com/HqGFm2fLBu — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 5, 2023

Again, without a conference crown and our rivals taking the last two, it may seem like the tides have turned. In my eyes, that’s not the case.

We weren’t going to win The Game for the rest of our lives, it’s just not going to happen. We are still the most talented team in the conference, the only one who actually can contend with the SEC for a title (maybe even across the country right now).

The defense will get better, especially considering Ryan Day most likely won’t call plays going forward, and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has a history of year-to-year improvement with his group.

The last two years have been a small blip on the long-term radar and with just a few changes needing to be made, Ohio State will continue to remain at the top of the Big Ten.

