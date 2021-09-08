Per 247Sports Former Sooners’ running back Tre Bradford re-enrolls at LSU

The winding saga that is the Tre Bradford story has reached a conclusion, at least for now. Bradford, who transferred to the University of Oklahoma in the Spring from LSU left the program just a week and a half before the Oklahoma Sooners’ season opener.

According to reports at the time, he was looking toward returning to LSU. Well, it became official late last night that the former Tiger turned Sooner is now a Tiger again per 247Sports.

Bradford’s time with the Sooners never really got rolling and it’s still a mystery as to what went wrong here. Sooners’ head coach Lincoln Riley didn’t know what to say about the situation but admitted that Bradford was a player that they “flat out missed on” in the transfer portal.

It was incredibly unfortunate timing as the Sooners just lost Marcus Major to academic ineligibility. The Sooners running back depth took a hit two weeks ago with back-to-back losses to the group. Oklahoma has just two scholarship running backs on the depth chart in Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray. Walk-ons Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson were expected to get snaps in the wake of the losses of Major and Bradford, but neither saw a touch in the Sooners 40-35 win over Tulane on Saturday.

The Tigers now get a player back who many in Norman thought very highly of. From his fellow running backs to running backs coach DeMarco Murray, to Lincoln Riley, each of them praised the ability he displayed in practices.

