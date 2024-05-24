Pep's final focus

[Getty Images]

I don't know if a fear of failure drives Pep Guardiola on given he has won an incredible 12 domestic league titles in 15 seasons as a manager - but he keeps reminding everyone of his belief that if he loses, he is as likely to get the sack as anyone.

At the extremes that is probably true but he is more insulated than others.

That gives him the freedom to allow his team to be more expressive and play to a pattern, even if it brings major risk.

Unlike last season, there is no Champions League final to follow the Wembley showpiece.

Pep looked relaxed when he spoke to the media.

He goes on his holidays on Monday. If his team plays remotely to their capabilities, he will have another winners' medal with him.