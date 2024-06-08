Peppi enters transfer portal

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State baseball team is losing one of its key players to the transfer portal.



Outfielder Rocco Peppi, who led the Bulldogs with 14 home runs this past season, announced on social media Friday he is entering the transfer portal.

“I want to first off, thank Ryan Overland and his staff at Fresno State for this past year. I have nothing but love for the 559!!” wrote Peppi on his X account Friday. “With that being said, I am entering the transfer portal with 1 more year of D1 eligibility to continue to chase my dream.”

This season was Rocco’s first at Fresno State, after the Long Beach native spent his first three years of college at Long Beach State.



Peppi hit a solid .327 at the plate for the Bulldogs this season, and would have likely led the team in RBI’s this season, if not for a late-season injury, which limited his at-bats down the stretch.

