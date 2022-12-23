Peppermint Props: New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns

Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a player prop as the Browns host the Saints on Saturday in week 16.

Video Transcript

- We're gonna talk about another running back in the same division. Nick Chubb was just absolutely carrying Fantasy managers this year until he wasn't. He's missed some time this week with a foot injury, returned to practice. You like the over on his rushing total here.

ARIEL EPSTEIN: Over 76 and 1/2 rushing yards for Browns running back Nick Chubb. He's a running back that has absolutely crushed bad run defenses. And that's what he's getting this week against New Orleans, who allows the eighth most rushing yards per game to running backs. I love that Chubb rushed for 99 against Baltimore, had 116 against Tampa. And those are good run defenses. So now you're getting one that's bad.

Plus it's gonna be horrible weather in Cleveland this weekend. There might even be snow. It's gonna be cold. I even saw the passing yards prop for the quarterback of the Browns, Deshaun Watson, is below 200 passing yards. So the books aren't even thinking that Watson's gonna throw the football.

So who do you give it to? Your running back, who's absolutely incredible this year and against the bad run defense. I'll take the over on Nick Chubb rushing yards this weekend. [MUSIC PLAYING]

- Oh, I love that call. Nick Chubb is so good.