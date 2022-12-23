Peppermint Props: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots
Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a player prop as the Patriots host the Bengals on Saturday in week 16.
A look at the final Bengals vs. Patriots injury report for Week 16.
The Patriots hope to shake off their devastating loss to the Raiders with a bounce-back win over the Bengals on Saturday. Our Phil Perry highlights the five most important matchups and shares his prediction for the Week 16 showdown.
The Patriots need a jolt of something -- anything -- and could get that with a win over the Bengals on Saturday. But will they do it? Steve Burton and Mike Reiss discuss.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football team delivers their hottest takes for the semifinals!
The Patriots still have a chance in the NFL playoff race, but a win over the Bengals on Christmas Eve is basically a necessity.
Ariel Epstein, Minty Bets, and Mark Drumheller break down their best bets for each of the three games on the NFL slate on Christmas Day.
