Pepperdine's Alexa Melton transferring to USC

The next time Alexa Melton tees it up in a college uniform, she'll be wearing cardinal and gold.

The Pepperdine freshman announced Friday that she is transferring to USC. She'll be eligible to compete this fall.

"Last day of freshmen year! Thank you Pepperdine for being the best place to hold these crazy, memorable moments this past year. I’m so grateful for all of the friendships and everything I’ve learned here. You all hold a special place," Melton wrote on her Instagram. "Excited to announce that I’ll be transferring to USC to continue my academic and golf career. Can’t wait for fall of 2020 and Fight On!"

It is likely that Melton will have four years of eligibility left once she arrives at USC. After the remainder of the spring season was canceled Thursday because of coronavirus concerns, the NCAA later released a statement saying it would grant eligibility relief to all student-athletes who competed in spring sports this year.

Melton, who was among the competitors set to compete next month in the now-postponed Augusta National Women's Amateur, played six events for the Waves this season, recording a pair of top-5s and posting a 73.5 scoring average.

As a junior, the Covina, Calif., native was an AJGA second-team All-American and won the 2018 AJGA Thunderbird Invitational. She also set a Girls Junior PGA record with an opening-round 63 before tying for third in 2018.

Current Trojans assistant Katie Mitchell was the assistant at Pepperdine when Melton signed.