Pepe’s Real Madrid exit confirmed; Besiktas move complete

Pepe was an ever-present, and ever-antagonistic, servant to Real Madrid for an entire, trophy-filled decade (eight major trophies lifted), but the Portuguese defender’s stay at the Santiago Bernabeu is complete.

[ MORE: American in the PL — Williams signs on at Huddersfield ]

The 34-year-old has joined Turkish side Besiktas on a free transfer following the expiration of his Madrid contract last week.

Beşiktaş start transfer negotiations with Pepe!#Beşiktaş pic.twitter.com/cuybY7X5MZ — Beşiktaş JK English (@BesiktasEnglish) July 4, 2017





Having made nearly 350 appearances for Los Blancos, it was announced following Madrid’s UEFA Champions League triumph, Pepe’s third such victory at the club, that his contract wouldn’t be renewed.

[ MORE: Tuesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Monday | Sunday ]

Pepe reportedly underwent a medical at Paris Saint-Germain before opting to join the reigning Turkish champions instead.

Follow @AndyEdMLS