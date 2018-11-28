Pep pleased as scrappy Man City moves on

Pep Guardiola was pretty happy with his Manchester City after they came back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to draw Lyon on Tuesday and earn a spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

“Always you think ‘how will we react in that situation?’ [going behind] and always we have shown a huge personality,” he said. “We did it. We were strong in this situation.”

Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero were the goal scorers for City, which is atop Lyon by three points and five ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk.

Lyon is the only team to beat City this year, and the French side has taken 4 of 6 points home and away.

“People say the French league is just PSG, PSG – people all the time say that, but people are so wrong. Always in my career when I play against French teams always, they are so physical. That’s why they are World Cup winners. “All of them are so strong; They’re fast and it is so complicated. That’s why I give a lot of credit on our performance today. The Champions League is so complicated. Important teams like, for example, Inter, or Tottenham or Liverpool or Napoli or PSG…one of them will be out. That shows how tough it is.”

City was certainly missing Kevin De Bruyne on Tuesday, and the match had a breakneck feel. The point was a solid one for Pep’s men.