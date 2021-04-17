Pep: Man City ‘didn’t create much’ in cup exit; De Bruyne injury update

The Telegraph

Thomas Tuchel's side ended Manchester City's hopes of a clean sweep of trophies after winning the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday, but who can be proud of their performance and who needs to pull their socks up before the focus switches to the European Cup semi-finals? Chelsea Kepa Arrizabalaga Held an early shot from Jesus and had little else to do in a curiously toothless attacking display from City. Looked a commanding presence behind a solid defence. 6/10 César Azpilicueta His pace exposed by Jesus on occasion and a poor defensive header almost spelled trouble just before the break. 6/10 Thiago Silva Took early knock to his back but showed no ill effects with a number of timely interceptions. Picked up City runners and showed great positional know-how; one tackle on Foden in particular. 7/10 Antonio Rüdiger Solid display although helped by City’s usually mobile and pacy forwards being way below their best. Big man defended well at set-pieces too. 7/10 Reece James Great cross presented Chilwell with the first real chance of the tie before becoming the game’s first booking for a foul on Fernandinho. 7/10 N’Golo Kanté Typically high-energy performance that helped Chelsea take a stranglehold on the tie. Didn’t gave City’s ball players any time or space to settle. 7/10 Jorginho Formed a formidable pairing with Kanté as the central powerhouse in a midfield that strangled the creativity out of City. Repeatedly popped up in key positions. 7/10 Ben Chilwell Like James, proved a good attacking option but wasted a glorious early chance with a wild volley wide when he could have controlled it. 6/10 Mason Mount Running battle with Fernandinho was engaging and his movement and energy proved a headache for City throughout. Injury forced him off with 20 minutes to go. 7/10 Hakim Ziyech Looked sharp early on and great finish for a “goal” that was ruled out for a clear offside. Made no mistake when presented with a similar, easier chance in the second half. 9/10 Timo Werner His pace was designed to cause problems with runs over the top and that is exactly how he helped carve out the opening goal for Ziyech. 8/10 Substitutes: Christian Pulisic for Mount 70 mins — 6; Kai Havert for Werner 78 mins — 6; Emerson for Ziyech 78 mins — 6; Kurt Zouma for Silva 87 mins. The US star was brought on when Mount picked up an injury and slotted in nicely, even having a “goal” disallowed. Werner and Emerson looked exhausted by the time they were subbed while Silva’s back problem finally forced him off near the end. Manchester City Zack Steffen City’s FA Cup goalkeeper was badly caught out for the opening goal, coming to try and intercept but changing his mind. Made amends with a great save when Ziyech was clean through. 5/10 Joao Cancelo The full-back who often takes up dangerous midfield positions was restricted to defensive duties and struggled to shackle Chelsea’s lively attackers Mount and Ziyech. 6/10 Ruben Dias Commanding display until a second half error let Ziyech clean through on goal. Lucky to escape with that one but also missed a great chance to score with a close-range header. 6/10 Aymeric Laporte The pick of City’s defenders with some important blocks, especially one on Werner. Showed a good level of concentration and discipline against an in-form Chelsea attack. 7/10 Benjamin Mendy Pushed higher up the field in the second half as City tried to make an attacking impact but without an end product. Was left chasing back to try and catch Ziytech for the opener. 5/10 Rodri Guardiola opted for a defence-first two holding midfielders and he frequently broke up Chelsea possession. But gaps started to appear in front of the City defence as the tie wore on. 6/10 Fernandinho Lucky not to pick up a first half booking for a couple of wild fouls on Mount; then saw James shown yellow for fouling him. Finally booked after 67 minutes. 5/10 Ferran Torres Anonymous on the right wing in the first half and though he showed a couple of glimpses after the break that suggested he might be more of a threat, it never really turned out that way. 4/10 Kevin De Bruyne Playing as the No 10 , had a limited impact and picked up a worrying ankle injury early in the second half from an innocuous challenge with Kanté. 5/10 Raheem Sterling Couple of poor early touches but grew into the tie and an excellent cross made a half-chance for Fernandinho. Looked more of a threat after the break. 6/10 Gabriel Jesus Quick on the counter attack, early shot at Kepa offered little trouble and had a half-chance from a second half header. Never stopped working. 6/10 Substitutes: Phil Foden for De Bruyne 48 mins — 8; Ilkay Gundogan for Torres 63 mins — 7. In-form Foden was an enforced change for the injured De Bruyne while Gundogan was brought on to try and save the tie. Both made massive improvements to a well sub-par City showing.