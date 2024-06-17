Pep Lijnders could do Liverpool big favour as Man Utd join race for 24-year-old centre-back

Liverpool have been joined by rivals Manchester United in their pursuit of RB Salzburg's Oumar Solet, with former assistant manager Pep Lijnders capable of helping the Reds in a potential deal.

Fabrizio Romano previously revealed that Liverpool rejected the chance to sign the centre-back last January despite having monitored him for a significant period of time.

According to a report from RMC Sport, Man Utd are one of a number of clubs eyeing a move for the 24-year-old as they look to reinforce their backline.

Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart are also interested in Germany and while the report doesn't name Liverpool as suitors, it claims that Man Utd are not the only Premier League side pursuing Solet.

Apparently, RB Salzburg would be willing to sanction a sale for a fee in the range of just £10m to £13m, perhaps due to the fact that his contract expires in 2025.

If Liverpool are serious candidates for Solet's signature this summer - a player who has made 106 appearances for RB Salzburg - then they could call on a favour from Jurgen Klopp's old assistant manager Lijnders.

The Dutchman took over as RB Salzburg's manager after his Anfield exit at the end of last season and he could put in a good word for the Reds given Solet looks destined to leave Austria this summer.

Solet, who is a France U20 international, would certainly be a cost-effective signing for the Reds, but they may face some stiff competition for his signature.

LIVERPOOL SEARCH FOR NEW CENTRE-BACK

Liverpool are expected to recruit a new central defender this summer having not signed an established senior option in that position since Ibrahima Konate in 2021.

With Joel Matip having left at the end of last season, Virgil van Dijk soon to be 33 and Konate suffering with injuries on a regular basis, it's only logical that one of Arne Slot's first signings will be a centre-back.

The Reds have been linked with a whole host of potential defensive acquisitions, with Feyenoord duo Lutsharel Geertruida and David Hancko among those named.

It's believed that Liverpool would prefer someone who is left-footed and also capable of filling in at left-back, although they may be flexible for the right option.

